Pitbull taps Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul for massive “Can’t Stop Us Now” North American tour

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Pitbull is known as Mr. Worldwide, but come this summer, he’s going to be all over North America on his Can’t Stop Us Now tour that will span over 50 dates.

Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul will act as openers for the Grammy winner’s summer bash, which kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 28. The tour will hit the biggest cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Cincinnati, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Montreal, Orlando and many others. The massive trek wraps October 19 at Hollywood, Florida’s Hard Rock Live.

The artist says he’s “excited” to get his tour started. Check out PitbullMusic.com to see the full schedule and who’ll be opening on specific dates.

Tickets to Pitbull’s upcoming concerts go on sale Friday, April 15, on Ticketmaster. Fans hoping to grab tickets early can sign up to for a special presale on the “Timber” singer’s official website and will be emailed a password to gain access.

