Pitbull says "UglyDolls" flips the word "ugly" to stand for “U Gotta Love Yourself”

Courtesy of STXfilmsPitbull is ready for kids and adults alike to embrace the message of his new film UglyDolls, an animated musical about self-acceptance which hits theaters today.

“The message, to me, is the most important part of it and why I signed up for this project,” Pitbull tells ABC Radio. “And for the kids, for them when they watch this, I hope that they capture that message.”

He adds, “We also flipped the word ugly and we let them know that ugly really stand for ‘U Gotta Love Yourself.’”

"The more people out there understand that, especially the kids -- when you love yourself, believe in yourself, other people believe in you and then you can love others," Pitbull continues. "You help yourself, you can help others. You have to start with you first. Not from a selfish standpoint, but from a believing standpoint."

The Miami rapper voices the misfit toy Ugly Dog, whom he describes as "fun, motivating, inspiring, protective, [and] loving." Pitbull says he’s eager to see how kids respond to his character in the movie.

“I can't wait for kids to run up on me and tell me to say, ‘Good morning, Uglyville!’ or whatever their favorite lines may be from the movie,” he says.



The star-studded vocal cast features Kelly Clarkson as the UglyDoll named Moxy, and Nick Jonas and Bebe Rexha as two of the "perfect dolls" who at first try to exclude Moxy, Ugly Dog and their friends because of their differences.

