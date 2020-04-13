Pitbull releases COVID-19 anthem "I Believe That We Will Win," wants fans to submit videos

Mr. 305 Records/Saban Music Group LLC

Pitbull has released a song meant to get everyone united behind efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)" features Mr. Worldwide rapping, "You know what spreads faster than any virus is fear/And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise/Let me tell you what I believe/I believe we will face everything and rise.”

The chorus features Pitbull chanting "I believe that we will win," as the verses detail getting back up after you fall, and fighting back after someone takes a swing at you.

Pit also has big plans for the song's video. In an Instagram post, he writes, "We believe that we can overcome. We are calling all students, medical workers, first responders, parents, grandparents, everyone from all over the world to be part of Pitbull's video anthem. Proceeds will be going to various charities around the world."

"Please join this movement and submit a video showing how much you believe."

You can visit BelieveAnthem2020.com to get details on what to include in the video and how to submit it. There's some choreography to learn, too.

