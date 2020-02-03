Pitbull announces new Las Vegas residency debuting this spring

Caesars Entertainment/Live Nation

Caesars Entertainment/Live NationPitbull is bringing a little bit of Miami back to Las Vegas.

The rapper will return to Sin City for a new residency, Pitbull -- Get Ready Vegas, at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this spring. He’s got five shows lined up so far: April 22, 24 and 25, as well as September 10 and 11.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. PT. You can purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com/Pitbull or in person at the Planet Hollywood box office.

Mr. Worldwide previously performed his Time of Our Lives residency for five consecutive years in Vegas.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.