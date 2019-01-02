“Pirates Of The Caribbean” Without Johnny Depp? No Thanks!

Fans are having mixed reactions to Johnny Depp not being a part of the “Pirates” reboot, **I VOTE NO! Pirates won’t be the same without Jack Sparrow!!** and now according to a new report, the move away from Depp could have been fueled by cash!

According to Forbes, the decision to move on with the “Pirates” reboot without Depp will save Disney $90 million in production costs.

Depp’s Hollywood reputation, divorce, and series of movie flops have made some movie companies avoid the star and Disney seems to be following suit.

If you’re wondering, the reboot of the “Pirates” franchise is said to be following the changes that have been made at the Disney attraction and will introduce a female character named Redd.

Will you be watching the reboot without Depp? Do you think that Disney is making a mistake by not casting Depp in the reboot?