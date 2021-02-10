Pink's son covers his sister's original song on TikTok

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After Pink posted a video of her nine-year-old daughter Willow singing an original song on TikTok, she decided to get her four-year-old son Jameson into the act.

In her latest video, Pink sings the lyrics of Willow’s song “Cover Me in Sunshine” line by line to Jameson, who sings each one back to her, but he doesn’t appear to be happy about it. He appears to be trolling his mom, as he doesn’t so much sing the words as growl them.

“What version is that?” Pink asks.

“The low version,” Jameson replies.

Pink captioned the video, “This one is trouble.”

While Willow has gotten lots of praise on TikTok for her original song, as well as nearly 900 million “likes,” she actually made her professional singing debut in 2018 on the album The Greatest Showman Reimagined, performing “A Million Dreams (Reprise).”

