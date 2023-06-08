Pink’s daughter Willow sings with her onstage at Summer Carnival tour opener

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK

Pink’s Summer Carnival tour kicked off with a bang — as well as confetti, fireworks and plenty of high-flying stunts — Wednesday night in Bolton, England. But along with all the flash came a very heartfelt moment where her daughter joined her onstage to sing in front of 40,000 fans.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, 12-year-old Willow Sage Hart came onstage to sing the duet “Cover Me In Sunshine,” which they recorded at home and released in February of 2021. Commenting on Willow’s interaction with the crowd, a very proud Pink said, while wiping away tears, “She smiled and waved. That was a first: She’s never smiled and waved before.”

In addition to hits from her entire career, Pink also performed new tracks from her album Trustfall during the 23-song show, including covers of two unexpected songs: Adele‘s version of Bob Dylan‘s song “Make You Feel My Love,” and Sade‘s “No Ordinary Love.”

Of course, she also hung upside down and flew through the air, and thanked fans multiple times for coming to see her. “I haven’t talked to people in so long, so much has happened, we have been through so much, haven’t we?” she asked the crowd.

She added, “I freaking love you. I am so happy and every single person on this stage’s…cheeks hurt from smiling to be here with you.”

