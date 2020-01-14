Pink's daughter Willow designs motorcycle gas tank for dad's charity

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAPink and Carey Hart’s daughter Willow is helping her parents support a good cause.

The eight-year-old has designed an Indian Motorcycle gas tank to be auctioned off at her dad’s second “Tank for Troops” online fundraiser, hosted by his Good Ride charity. The tank features Willow’s colorful drawings, including the ever-popular poop emoji.

“She loves to draw a good poop emoji,” Carey tells People. “Willow is a very artistic little girl, whether it’s art, baking, dance or gymnastics. She actually did [a tank] at our first charity event a couple of years ago. She really looks forward to it.”

Pink adds that she and Carey try to teach their kids about giving back, especially when it comes to helping our troops. Both of Pink’s parents are Vietnam veterans and her brother is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force.

“It’s just important for our family and our kids to understand that people sacrifice their life and their freedom for us,” she says. “And, you know, not everybody grows up on a farm. When you have things, you should reach back and lift other people up.”

The last time we checked, bidding for Willow’s gas tank was up to $1,850. The auction will be open through 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. All proceeds will go to benefit the Infinite Hero Foundation, which aims to help the frontline issues facing military heroes and their families.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.