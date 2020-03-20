Pink's daughter helps give Carey Hart a new self-quarantine 'do

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAHow do you get a haircut when you’re in self-quarantine? If you’re Pink and Carey Hart, you make it a family affair.

The singer posted a video to Instagram Thursday, showing her eight-year-old daughter Willow helping to give her dad Carey a unique buzz cut. In the clip, he ends up with ‘do that’s buzzed down the middle with the sides intact.

“Quarantine…we’re going Full Metal Jacket people,” Hart says. Pink adds in the background, “When you can’t get to a barber, you just get rid of it.”

She captioned the post: “We’ve lost it. But we’re together! AT HOME.”

Carey shared a photo of the finished product -- a fully shaved head -- on his own Instagram page writing, “Send help. I’m losing it!!! #FullMetalQuarantine.”

