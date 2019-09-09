Pink's daughter gets shaved-head haircut; singer's husband says, "Fly your own flag"

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoIn addition to her great music and jaw-dropping live shows, Pink's known for her distinctive look, which usually features her hair either cut, cropped or shaved in any number of ways. Now, Pink's daughter Willow is following in her mom's footsteps.

Pink's husband Carey Hart posted a photo on Instagram of Willow getting a one-side-shaved hairdo, similar to one her mom has sported in the past.

"Loving my punk rock daughter. Remember everyone, fly your own flag," he captioned the picture. "There is no box to be put in. It's better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on."

He added, "Can't wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, compassionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, willow."

Carey and Pink have both been criticized online multiple times after posting photos of Willow and their son Jameson engaged in activities which the so-called "parent police" have deemed unacceptable.

Last month, Pink posted a photo of Willow getting her hair dyed blue, after Jessica Simpson was mommy-shamed for letting her daughter Maxwell get the ends of her hair dyed purple. She added the hashtag "#ParentPoliceareActuallyJustLonelySadPeople."

Sunday, Pink turned the big 4-0, but now she has something else to celebrate: Her single "Walk Me Home" just hit #1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart. It's her fifth leader on that chart, following "Try," "Just Give Me a Reason," "Just Like Fire" and "What About Us."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.