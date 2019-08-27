Pink writes foreword for book by chef/nutritionist who brought "deliciousness" to her life

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoPink is giving credit where credit is due, penning a foreword for a new book by the chef and nutritionist who helped get her in shape for her Beautiful Trauma tour.

Ariane Resnick worked with Pink for eight months, making sure she was getting the nutrition she needed as she prepared for the grueling tour -- including Pink's favorite, Italian wedding soup. In the forward for Resnick's new book How to Be Well When You're Not, Pink writes, "I didn't think it was possible for a diet or cleanse to leave me feeling more comforted and satisfied than 'normal' food does, but that is Ariane's gift."

Pink continues, "She has brought comfort to my soul and deliciousness to my life with her cuisine, while also helping me achieve important health goals."



How to Be Well When You're Not hits stores September 17. It's described as a "comprehensive guide for anyone who would like a boost in attitude and well-being."

The book suggests coping strategies, physical practices, writing exercises and "soothing, restorative recipes" to help you find hope and happiness.

As Resnick explains, "This book is all about getting you into a state where you are facilitating, rather than hindering, your body's recovery capabilities."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.