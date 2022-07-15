Pink will donate “Irrelevant” proceeds to Michelle Obama’s voting rights organization

RCA Records

Pink has proven to her haters that she is anything but “Irrelevant.” Her fiery women’s rights anthem is already a best-seller.

The “What About Us” singer shared an update about her song’s performance on the iTunes chart, which said it is already number one in the U.S., Canada and Australia. “We’ll that’s ironic,” Pink cheekily wrote, “and really, thanks everyone.”

This is a major win for Pink because, ahead of the song’s release, she announced that all proceeds from the song’s sales will benefit When We All Vote — the voting rights organization founded by former first lady Michelle Obama. The initiative aims to encourage all eligible voters to head to the polls and break down all barriers that may stand in their way.

Pink penned the passionate song in response to the backlash surrounding her criticism of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had made abortion a constitutionally protected right in 1973. She demanded that all supporters of the decision “never f***ing listen to my music again,” which landed her in the crosshairs of angry abortion rights opponents.

Critics slammed the Grammy winner and demanded she stay out of politics because her job as a singer is to basically “shut up and sing.” Pink maliciously complied with their demands by releasing “Irrelevant.”

“As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am. I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice,” she said in a statement.

