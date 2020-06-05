Pink wants to spread some joy today with Instagram Live virtual workout

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicPink is hoping to kickstart your weekend with some positive energy.

The singer is teaming up with her personal fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins for an Instagram Live workout today, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

“Let’s all come together and get some joy in our bodies,” Pink posted on her Instagram. “Thank you @msjeanettejenkins for doing these for us, you are a light in this world.... see you Friday!!!!

Jenkins described the virtual class as a “Positive Energy Bodyweight CardioSculpt #InstagramLive Workout.”

“Exercise (sport, dance, movement) is a great way to give your body a boost of endorphins, strengthen your immune system and help you start the day with a positive attitude,” she wrote.

“We want to help lift your hearts & your spirits and give you 30-45min of positive energy! Everyone is welcome to join us on Instagram Live!”

It's no wonder Pink is looking to spread some positivity. This week, she was bombarded with negative comments online for speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. She made it clear to fans that she will not tolerate hate or bigotry of any kind.

"It’s insane to me how many people think I will be upset about racists unfollowing me," she wrote. "You don't really even need to announce your exit. You have my blessing."

By Andrea Tuccillo

