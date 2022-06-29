Pink to be honored at SONA Warrior Awards

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

﻿Pink ﻿is adding another impressive honor to her trophy case — a SONA Warrior Award.

Variety reports the ceremony, hosted by the Songwriters of North America, will salute the “Just Like Fire” hitmaker alongside late musician ﻿Michael Busbee﻿ and Sony Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt with a gala on July 23.

The awards celebrate those who strive to establish equal pay, safety and equality for all artists in the industry. Pink will be celebrated not only for her musical accomplishments but also for her philanthropy, advocacy and activism.

“Many know Pink as a chart-topping super star but few are aware of how she’s made activism a priority, supporting PETA, UNICEF and Save the Children,” SONA Executive Director Michelle Lewis said. “She’s marched for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and has become an outspoken champion for mothers.”

The SONA Warrior Awards will be comprised of hybrid in-person and virtual events. A gala will be held on July 23 at Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center, while the awards ceremony will be livestreamed on July 24 via mandolin.com.

