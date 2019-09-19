Pink thanks Lewis Capaldi on Twitter for "Someone You Loved," & Lewis freaks out

ABC/Lou RoccoLewis Capaldi is a major star in the U.K. and has hung out with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Elton John, and now he even has a top-10 hit in the U.S. with "Someone You Loved." But that doesn't mean he doesn't get starstruck. Case in point: Pink's just made his head explode.
Pink tweeted to the Scottish singer/songwriter, "Thank you @LewisCapaldi for your song. I was able to teach my daughter [Willow] harmonies for the first time. It was pure magic." She then added the hashtag #SomeoneYouLoved.
Lewis retweeted Pink's comment and replied, "PINK KNOWS WHO I AM HOLY S***."
Fans were delighted with the interaction, with most clamoring for a Pink/Lewis collab, and others asking Pink to feature Willow on her next single. Willow actually made her recording debut last year, singing "A Million Dreams (Reprise)" on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined album.
Lewis' headlining U.S. tour continues tonight in Houston.