Pink teases video for “All I Know So Far,” co-starring her daughter Willow

RCA Records

Pink is teaming up with her daughter Willow again for the video for her new song, “All I Know So Far.”

The singer posted a teaser clip of the video Thursday, which shows her reading a bedtime story to the reluctant nine-year-old.

“Mom, I don’t want to hear a fairy tale. I’m not five years old anymore,” Willow says. To which Pink responds, “Oh come on, maybe I have a different story you’ll like.”

Then it cuts to a scene of Pink falling from the sky and landing on a cactus. “Wait, what happens next?” Willow asks. “Haha! I gotcha!” Pink says.

The clip ends there, but Pink promises the video will be released Friday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

“All I Know So Far” shares its title with Pink’s upcoming documentary, premiering May 21 on Amazon Prime Video. A live companion album, All I Know So Far: Setlist, will be released the same day.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.