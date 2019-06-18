Pink teams up with hubby Carey Hart for vulnerable "90 Days" video

Andrew MacPherson

Andrew MacPhersonPink released a surprise gift for fans Tuesday: a video for her emotional duet with Wrabel, “90 Days.”

The clip, Pink explains, was shot “just for fun” with husband Carey Hart and directed by one of her dancers.

“I ran around the streets of Portland and Detroit while we were on tour and we shot a video for one of my favorite songs from Hurts 2B Human, ‘90 Days,’” the singer says on Instagram.

The video begins with Carey watching a YouTube clip of Pink on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while she stares at him from across the table. We then see happy shots of her and Carey dancing in the kitchen and driving around together, intercut with scenes of Pink wrestling with her feelings while sitting in a bathtub fully clothed.

In the song, she sings about an underlying fear that the person she loves will leave her.

“If I'm just somebody that you're gonna leave/And you don't feel something when you look at me/You're holdin' my heart, mmm, whatcha say?/Just let me down slowly, I'll be okay,” she sings.

Tonight, Pink plays the RDS Arena in Dublin, Ireland on her Beautiful Trauma tour.

