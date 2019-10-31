Pink talks being "good at touring" and why she won't play the Super Bowl

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoSaying Pink is “good at touring” is an understatement. The singer’s recent Beautiful Trauma tour grossed just over $397 million, making it biggest tour for a woman in over a decade.

In a new interview with Billboard, Pink credits her long-lasting career to her elaborate and acrobatic stage shows.

“I don’t think I would still have a career if I wasn’t good at touring because I’ve never won at any other angle -- I’ve never been the ‘it’ girl. I’ve never been selling perfumes or clothes or dolls,” she tells Billboard. “I have really made a career out of keeping my head down and beating the pavement.”

Pink is set to receive the Legend of Live and Tour of the Year honors at the 2019 Billboard Live Music Summit and Awards, held on November 5 and 6 in Beverly Hills. She’s the first female solo artist to win the Legend of Live award.

Although she’s still filling stadiums and arenas, Pink admits she’s unsure about the future of her touring. She says she’s considering doing a Las Vegas residency, but she also loves the traveling aspect of touring.

One thing you probably won’t see her doing? The Super Bowl halftime show. After singing the national anthem at the 2018 game, Pink is fine to leave it at that.

“Everybody that does it gets so persecuted,” she says of the halftime performers. Plus, she doesn’t support the NFL’s treatment of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick following his protests of racial inequality in America.

“I’d probably take a knee and get carried out,” Pink says.

