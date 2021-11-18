Pink sweetly details how Carey Hart helped her through a “brutal” recovery from hip surgery

Kevin Mazur/AMA2012/WireImage

Pink remained positive when telling fans she’s on the mend after hip surgery, but she admits the recovery process was “brutal.”

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the “So What” singer posted a new selfie and shared, “This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!”

Pink, who is all smiles in the photo, shouted out husband Carey Hart and said she is “grateful” his former job as a professional motocross competitor allowed her to “meet some of the worlds greatest doctors.”

“It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through,” she continued before humorously declaring, “No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real.”

Pink listed the many things Carey did to make her life easier during that brutal first week, telling fans he “brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM [continuous passive motion] contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge.”

The singer, who reveals she will be using crutches for the next six weeks, added, “Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings.”

“I’m learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery,,” she closed. “Let the healing begin.”

It is unknown why Pink, 42, needed hip surgery.

