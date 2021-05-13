Pink says she wrote a “playbook” for other touring pop star moms

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Pink “did the impossible” in 2018 by embarking on a world tour with her two young kids in tow, something that will be documented in the upcoming Amazon Prime film, All I Know So Far.

It was such an incredible feat that Pink tells People other pop star moms were hitting her up for advice.

“Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible. For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms,” she says. “You just keep going. I’m just thinking about: ‘Am I raising a kind person? What’s it like to be my kid?'”

She admits, “There’s not a lot of women headlining stadiums and doing two nights at Wembley Stadium while having a family on the road. [All I Know So Far director Michael Gracey] had never seen a mom changing diapers while having a creative meeting, and just the way that this big life intersects with being a normal, crazy family — there’s something fascinating about that.”

Pink says that even though Willow, nine, and Jameson, three, are being raised very differently from how she was raised, they’re still just normal kids.

“They’re totally weird and joyful, and I’m loving every moment of it,” Pink tells People. “Even the hard days are a blessing.”

All I Know So Far comes out on Amazon Prime Video on May 21, along with a live album, All I Know So Far: Setlist.

