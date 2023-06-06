Pink says her song “Trustfall” is “everything my life is about”

RCA

Pink‘s latest hit is the title track of her Trustfall album and she says to her, it has several meanings.

In nonmusical terms, a trust fall is when someone deliberately falls backward and trusts someone else to catch them. It’s been used as a popular team-building exercise in corporate training. Pink’s song was inspired by that meaning of the term, in addition to a few other things.

“I just feel like, in order to be a human being in this world today, it requires a lot of trust,” Pink told fans at her album release event a few months ago. “It requires trust to get out of bed in the morning, and drop your kids off at school and participate in elections and … all the things.”

“So ‘Trustfall’ is sort of … it’s two things,” she continued. “I feel like we all kinda … feel like we’re falling backwards and we don’t know where the ground is. Y’know, that unsettling feeling when you don’t know when to brace?”

“But it’s also that freedom in falling, and letting go completely,” Pink added. “And just trusting and having faith in the universe that it’s gonna take care of you, and that there’s enough beautiful people around you that will catch you.”

“It’s everything my life is about,” she concluded. “And I know if my kids had the muscles, they would catch me.”

Pink’s Summer Carnival tour kicks off this week in the U.K. It hits the U.S. on July 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.