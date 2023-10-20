Pink reworks Sting’s “Fields of Gold” for new collab, postpones two more shows

RCA

Pink has unveiled the first release from the Tour Deluxe Edition of her album Trustfall — and it turns out it’s a reworking of a song that was a hit back in 1993.

“Dreaming” is a collaboration between Pink, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sting and DJ/producer Marshmello. It features Pink and Sting singing new lyrics to the melody of Sting’s hit “Fields of Gold,” a top 25 single in 1993, over a house-influenced dance track.

On Instagram, Pink posted a video of herself, Sting and Marshmello discussing what she calls the “beautifully random” collab. Sting reveals it was Marshmello who was the “prime mover” behind the three unlikely artists teaming up.

“This is kinda the most, maybe unexpected, collaboration any of us ever thought, or maybe the world might think,” adds Marshmello. He’s wearing his signature helmet in the video, so you can’t actually see him talking, but he’s moving his hands around, so you can tell it’s him.

As previously reported, the Tour Deluxe Edition of Trustfall features “Dreaming,” plus six live recordings from Pink’s Summer Carnival stadium tour; the standalone protest song “Irrelevant,” which Pink originally released in July 2022; and a new song called “All Out of Fight.”

Meanwhile, Pink has had to postpone more concerts. She announced on social media that her shows in Vancouver, scheduled for October 20 and 21, will have to be rescheduled because she has a respiratory infection. Earlier this week, she postponed her October 17 and 18 in Tacoma, Washington due to “family medical issues.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.