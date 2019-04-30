Pink reveals she had a miscarriage at 17: “You feel like your body hates you”

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesPink is opening up about a sad time in her past.

The singer revealed to USA Today that she had a miscarriage when she was 17. It inspired the song on her new album called “Happy,” which includes the lyrics, "Since I was 17, I've always hated my body/and it feels like my body's hated me."

"The reason I said [that] is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage," she tells USA Today. "And I was going to have that child.”

She continues, “But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do.”

Pink says she’s had several miscarriages since and she feels it’s important to talk about. She began therapy at age 22 and says she’s been with the same therapist ever since. She recently revealed that she and her husband Carey Hart have been in couples counseling for 17 years.

The singer now has two children with Hart: seven-year-old Willow and two-year-old Jameson.

Her new album Hurts 2B Human is out now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.