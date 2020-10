Yes my friend, pink pineapples are real. How are we just finding this out now?

They are called Pinkglow Pineapples and they are sweeter than the yellow ones. These pretty pineapples are grown in ultralimited batches, and they’re a whopping 16 years in the making! They are available to order HERE and cost $49, but prices are subject to change.

I’m thinking of an amazing Pinkglow Piña Colada cocktail recipe. But at $49 per pineapple…I’m drinking it solo.