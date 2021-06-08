Pink “overwhelmed with love” after her high school choir sings “What About Us”

Andrew MacPherson

Back when Pink was in high school, did she show off her vocal talents? Yes, apparently, and now her alma mater is paying tribute to her success with a special video that left the star “overwhelmed with love.”

The school choir at Central Bucks High-West in Doylestown, PA, has now performed an elaborate version of Pink’s 2017 hit “What About Us,” directed by her old choir teacher, Dr. Joseph Ohrt. The touching video opens with a message to “Alecia” — Pink’s birth name.

It reads, “Alecia, We walked the same halls. We share the same school. And because of you, we are filled with hope, dreams and the power to be our own kind of perfect!”

The choir then performs “What About Us” in a variety of places around the school’s campus, including the choir room, the auditorium, the school steps, outside by a graffiti wall, and standing around a rock that’s been painted pink with Pink’s stage name written on it.

We also get a glimpse of the singer herself in a photo with the choir back in 1996.

Pink retweeted the video and captioned it, “Mr. Ohrt was my high school choir teacher. His famous quote to me was ‘Alecia, it’s NOT a solo,’ but I [love] this and it brought me to tears!!!!!! You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.