Pink opens up about her dad's health battles

Not only did Pink and her three-year-old son, Jameson, battle COVID-19 earlier this year, but now the singer has revealed her father is battling cancer and a serious back injury.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Pink shared a photo of her dad, Jim Moore, in the hospital.

“This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery,” she captioned the photo. “He just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer, fell off a ladder and fractured his back, lost function in his legs until my battered and bruised husband shared his brilliant doctor.”

She continued, “But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better.”

Pink added that post-surgery, just 10 hours later, her dad was “back to his old tricks.”

“How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell,” she wrote.

Pink, whose parents divorced when she was a child, has always been close with her dad. The two even recorded a song together for her 2006 album, I’m Not Dead, titled “I Have Seen the Rain,” which Jim wrote during his time in the Vietnam War.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.