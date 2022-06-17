Pink, LeAnn Rimes added to Taylor Hawkins LA tribute concert

Nasty Little Man

The lineup for the Foo Fighters’ tribute concerts to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March at age 50, continues to expand: Pink and LeAnn Rimes have just been added to the bill for the Los Angeles concert.

Hawkins played drums on the song “We Could Have It All” off Pink’s 2019 album Hurts 2 B Human, which she co-wrote with Beck. Producer and songwriter Greg Kurstin, who worked with Pink on that album, also produced Foo Fighters’ 2017 album Concrete and Gold. He’s joined the lineup as well.

As for Rimes, they evidently lived near each other and were friendly. When Hawkins died, she tweeted, “GUTTED to hear of our friend and neighbor, Taylor Hawkins departure. In disbelief, like everyone else. He was one of my favorite people, always full of love… he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family, to the Foos.”

Tickets for the two tribute concerts, taking place September 3 in London and September 27 at LA’s Kia Forum, go on sale today, with proceeds going to a variety of charities. Other acts who’ve been added to the bill in LA are Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, former Nirvana bass player Krist Novoselic and former Led Zeppelin bass player John Paul Jones.

As previously reported, Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Alanis Morissette are also on the bill for the LA show.

