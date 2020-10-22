Pink, Jon Bon Jovi, Cher, Sara Bareilles & more to perform at "I Will Vote" concert this weekend

A host of top artists are coming together Sunday night to perform at a major concert event called I Will Vote.

The event, co-hosted by George Lopez, is being held in support of former Vice President Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign. The stars will appear in a mix of live and pre-recorded segments. Sara Bareilles, Cher, Jon Bon Jovi, Pink, the Black Eyed Peas, Maren Morris, Aloe Blacc and Jennifer Hudson are just some of those taking part.

In addition, actors Helen Mirren, Billy Porter, Amy Schumer, the cast of Queer Eye and Armie Hammer will participate, as will Biden, his wife Dr. Jill Biden, vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

You can attend the event and watch the performances by donating any amount of money to the Joe Biden Victory Fund. The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET this Sunday.

By Andrea Dresdale

