Pink inspires new skull tattoo on alt-rock singer Bishop Briggs

ABC/Image Group LAPink may be a pop star, but her influence extends beyond the pop music genre. In fact, alt-rock singer Bishop Briggs recently expressed her admiration of the veteran singer in an extremely permanent way.

The "Jekyll & Hide" singer posted a photo of herself that showed off a very prominent tattoo inked on the side of her shaved skull. It reads, "Kindness is an act of rebellion."

That's what Pink said earlier this month during her acceptance speech at the People's Choice Awards, where she was honored with the People's Champion trophy. "Kindness today is an act of rebellion," she told the cheering crowd. "There are people who don't have what you have. Help them get it."

Bishop captioned the photo, "Quote from @Pink that really resonated with my heart and how I try to navigate the world."

To which Pink replied, "I think my heart just stopped."

Bishop isn't the only artist who's expressed her admiration for Pink recently. Halsey gushed over meeting Pink at the CMA Awards, posting photos on Twitter and captioning it, "I think I died."



"You're as cool as I thought you'd be," Pink responded.

