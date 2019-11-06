Pink honored with special award, Ed Sheeran, Shawn & Camila, Hootie win at 'Billboard' Live Music Summit

Billboard/PictureGroup Pink was named Legend of Live, and her recent record-breaking tour was named Tour of the Year, at Billboard's Live Music Summit Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.
Pink's Beautiful Trauma world tour, which wrapped up earlier this year, is the 10th highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore's chart, and the highest-grossing tour for a female artist in over a decade.
In her acceptance speech, Pink not only thanked her longtime manager for believing in her as a touring artist, but offered her gratitude to her entire road family.
"Every single person on this team is as good as it gets,” Pink said. “And they work their a**es off and they are masters of their craft...Everybody that's here, I love you so much, you're the best of the f***ing best.”
At the same ceremony, Ed Sheeran's Divide trek was named the Top Grossing tour -- no surprise, considering it's now the biggest-earning tour of all time. Hootie & the Blowfish's hugely successful Group Therapy tour was named Tour of the Summer, while The Spice Girls received the Boxcore Award, which recognizes the success of a single engagement: in this case, three nights this summer at Wembley Stadium.
Cute couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's partnerships with Verizon's UP customer loyalty program received the Top Concert & Marketing Promotions award, while New York's Madison Square Garden was named Top Arena.