Pink heads into 2020 with a bold new haircut

Alberto Rodriguez/E! EntertainmentPink's already short hair is even shorter now after the "So What" artist got a buzz cut on Thursday.

Pink quietly uploaded a photo of her new look to Instagram with the simple caption "Letting Go." In the picture, she isn't looking up at the camera and, instead, is staring down at the shaved hair cupped in her hands.

Pink's new hair was the creation of celebrity stylist Pamela Neal, who is behind many of the artist's iconic looks. Neal frequently styles her for award shows, music videos, and tour stops.

The stylist also slipped a behind the scenes look to her Instagram Stories that showed the messy aftermath of Pink's new cut. The picture features the singer's short blonde locks peppering the studio floor, which is surrounded by scissor emojis. The three-time Grammy Award winner reposted the same image to her respective Stories.

Reaction has been overwhelmingly positive for Pink's hair, including an enthusiastic "Love it!!!!!!!!!" from husband Carey Hart.

One of Pink's closest friends, Selma Blair, welcomed the look with open arms. "Twins!!!!" commented the actress, who is in the process of growing back her hair after undergoing chemotherapy.

Pink recently wrapped her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which, according to Billboard, earned over $397 million and became the second highest grossing tour by a woman.

