Pink dyes Willow's hair blue in solidarity with Jessica Simpson and her daughter

Now, Pink's just trolling people.

The singer, who's been mommy-shamed countless times over pictures of her son Jameson and daughter Willow, took to Instagram late Thursday to post a photo of Willow getting her hair dyed blue. According to Pink, she did it in solidarity with Jessica Simpson.

Seems Jessica was mommy-shamed for allowing her daughter Madison to get the tips of her long blonde hair dyed purple, pink and blue, like one of the characters in Disney's Descendants.

One commenter clucked, "So young, it's a shame," while another wrote, "So sad to see a child this young getting her hair dyed. She looked so much prettier with her natural golden locks. She still should be a child in every sense. That time is short."

Pink captioned the photo of Willow, "I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday."

She added the hashtags #bluehairdontcare, #getyourownkids, #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople and #illdyeyourhairtoolosers.

Pink also disabled the comments section so people couldn't criticize her, either.

