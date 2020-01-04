Pink donates $500k to help fight Australian fires

Andrew MacPhersonWildfires in Australia have been raging out of control, burning an area the size of Manhattan, killing more than 20 people and destroying more than 1500 hundred homes and an estimated half a billion mammals, birds and reptiles. Now Pink has stepped up to help.

On Saturday, she tweeted, "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

She also provided links to local fire services throughout Australia, so that her followers could donate as well.

Pink's connection to Australia is strong: She's spent a huge amount of time touring there over the years, and her concerts in that country routinely break attendance and sales records.

