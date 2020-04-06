Pink details scary COVID-19 symptoms she and three-year-old son Jameson experienced

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAfter revealing that she and her three-year-old son, Jameson, had been diagnosed with COVID-19, Pink is now detailing just how bad their symptoms got.

In a live Instagram chat with friend and author Jen Pastiloff on Sunday, Pink said Jameson “had the worst of it.”

“I’ve had many night where I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” she says.

She says she’s kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and he still has a 100-degree temperature. His symptoms included "a fever for three weeks and diarrhea and then constipation and then throwing up and pale and listless and lethargic and all the things that scare the bejeezus out of you as a mama."

As for her own health, Pink, who has asthma, says the virus had her "on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years.”

“It got really, really scary, I'm not gonna lie,” she says.

Pink and Jameson have since been retested for the virus and their results came back negative. Her husband, Carey Hart, and daughter, Willow, never fell ill.

On Friday, Pink announced she’d be donating $500,000 to Philadelphia's Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mom, who worked there for 18 years, and another $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

