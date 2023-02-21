Pink denies shading Xtina; launches “healing” new album in NYC

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RCA Records

Pink has responded to online accusations that she “shaded” Christina Aguilera.

Pink ranked all her videos for Buzzfeed UK and put “Lady Marmalade” last, writing, “It wasn’t very fun to make…and there were some personalities. [Lil] Kim and Mya were nice.” But since Pink and Christina famously clashed on the video’s set, Christina fans thought Pink’s comment was a diss.

“Y’all are nuts Xtina had s*** to do with who was on that song,” Pink responded. “If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f*******drama.”

She continued, “If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling … And by selling- I mean tickets and albums … Also, I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her a**.”

Pink is currently selling her new album Trustfall: She launched it at Edge in Hudson Yards, New York City with a Q&A for fans moderated by Peloton’s Cody Rigsby, and acoustic performances of “Trustfall” and “When I Get There.”

When Rigsby asked what she wants fans to take away from Trustfall, she said, “Just healing.”

“At shows, I can see every one of your faces and I’m there to exorcise my demons alongside with you,” she continued. “And you say that I’ve healed you, but I think we’ve all healed together. And that’s what music is to me.”

Pink also revealed that she’s been barred from doing a particular stunt on her upcoming tour: Riding on a flying carpet manned by drones.

“Security got involved and they’re like, ‘Yeah, but is it hackable? What if they took you?'” Pink laughed. “I’m like, where would they take me?’… Can you imagine someone flying me to their aunt’s house for her birthday party?”

