Pink declares hateful messages directed at her and her kids don’t “move my needle”

Pink had one defiant message to her haters — stop wasting your breath.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the “What About Us” hitmaker hoped to shake some common sense into her critics by letting them know they’re wasting their time trying to bring her down.

“Upon my deathbed – if I am asked these questions: ‘Did you work hard? Make the world a better place ? Did you fight for equality at all costs? Did you stay true to yourself? Did you help strangers? OR Did you choose your career and take the safe ground and keep your mouth shut for profit and safety?’ I won’t even have to answer,” Pink wrote.

She said she would “be smiling [and] completely at peace” with all her life’s choices.

“And even you telling me I’m irrelevant and that my kids are ugly doesn’t move my needle,” the Grammy winner closed. “May your god forgive You. I’m right with mine.”

Pink has spoken openly against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion. The singer took to Twitter shortly after the decision was released and told fans, “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F***KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F**K RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Pink’s activism was recently recognized by the Songwriters of North America, who will present her a SONA Warrior Award later this month. She will be celebrated not only for her activism but also for her philanthropy, advocacy and musical accomplishments.

