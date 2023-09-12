Pink claps back at online troll, says they helped teach daughter a “lesson in ignorance”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Pink‘s birthday was September 8, and among the people wishing her a happy birthday was an online troll who attempted to insult her. Pink called the person out, and in addition to taking them to task, she explained that she’d used their post to teach her kids about hate and ignorance.

The person posted a photo of comedian Eddie Izzard on a red carpet wearing a striped dress with her hair in a short, spiky, bleached blonde ‘do. The caption was, “Happy Birthday, Pink.”

“Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post. I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful,” Pink replied. “It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one.”

Then, Pink really tore into the person, writing, “MOST IMPORTANTLY -what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f***o. At least be creative next time dum dum.”

“I post these things to show the kids I know – my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly,” she concluded. “I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever. I love Me.”

When a fan commented, “SMH some people really are the worst,” Pink replied that she still had faith in humanity.

“Yes. Some. What these kind of people are are anonymous, lonely, And Miserable,” she noted. “But Most people are smart, good, and rad.”

