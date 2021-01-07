Pink celebrates 15th anniversary with Carey Hart: "What a wild ride it's been"

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Pink is celebrating a happy milestone today.

The singer took to Instagram to commemorate her 15th anniversary with husband Carey Hart, posting a sweet and funny message along with a series of photos of them over the years.

“15 years. Proud of us babe,” she wrote. “See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line.”

“Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh,” she joked. “I love you and I love our family.”

Pink and Carey wed on January 7, 2006 in Costa Rica and have two children together, nine-year-old daughter Willow and four-year-old son Jameson. They’ve been together 18 years in all. In 2008, they separated — which inspired Pink’s hit “So What” — but reunited in 2010.

Last year, in a candid chat with therapist Vanessa Inn on Instagram Live, Pink credited couples counseling for the longevity of her relationship.

“It’s the only reason that we’re still together,” she said, adding, “You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

