Pink blown away at her daughter’s first recital: “So proud of this girl”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Pink‘s 11-year-old daughter, Willow, has inherited her mother’s vocal chops and put them on full display at her first recital, where she performed one of Olivia Rodrigo‘s songs.

Willow chose to perform “The Rose Song,” which Olivia sang in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Pink recorded the entire performance and shared it on her Instagram.

“This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away,” Pink raved in the caption. She wrote in the video, “So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it.”

Willow sails through the song’s various low and high notes while also taking care to have her voice match the emotional intensity of the heartbreak anthem.

Several of Pink’s famous friends flooded the comment section to praise her daughter’s soulful performance. This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz left an impressed “Wow,” while fitness guru Jeanette Jenkins lauded, “I’m not crying. Omg so beautiful. Great job Willz! Love! Love! Love it!” Singer Chris Daughtry also liked the video.

Olivia has yet to react to Willow’s performance.

This isn’t the first time Pink showed off Willow’s vocal capabilities. She’s previously tasked her daughter with teasing new music by singing it for fun videos and also collaborated with her on the pandemic-era song “Cover Me in Sunshine,” which they performed together at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.