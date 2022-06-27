Pink asks fans who support the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision to “never listen to my music again”

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Pink‘s had quite the weekend on social media, ever since she took to Twitter on Saturday to tell fans how strongly she feels about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pink wrote, “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F***KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F**K RIGHT OFF. We good?”

When a fan joked, “I hope her agent survives the stroke,” Pink replied, “I am my agent. We’re fine.”

She then spent the weekend replying to tweets from random people attacking her and amplifying tweets from and about those who share her opinion.

When one tweeted, “I can’t name one of your crappy songs,” Pink shot back, “Then WHY ARE YOU ON MY TWITTER?!?! You’re like the guy that doesn’t get picked for the team saying he wasn’t even trying, you f**king loser.”

Pink went on write, “I think all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism, misogyny, homophobia, etc. +pandemics, mass shootings, wars and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP-it’s all a bit much. But we will stick together. Good will prevail over evil.”

But when someone replied to that tweet by calling Pink an “evil demon” who “lies,” Pink replied, “This is an example of how sick you all are and what you inspire in people.”

She added, “And to all of you sad, old white men asking me if I still make music. I realize you’re out of touch- so ask your kids…. Oh wait- you can’t. They hate you.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.