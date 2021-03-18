Pink announces new tour documentary, 'All I Know So Far,' coming this May

Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

Since all tours are on hold during the pandemic, Pink is giving fans the next best thing: a tour documentary.

The singer announced on social media Thursday that the project, titled All I Know So Far, is coming this May to Amazon Prime.

“MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR,” she announced. “Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too.”

Pink added, “Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley F***ing Stadium.”

Along with the announcement, she shared the poster for the film, featuring a black and white photo of her sitting in an empty stadium, getting a kiss from her son, Jameson.

All I Know So Far, according to IMDb, follows Pink as she balances family with life on the road during her Beautiful Trauma tour, leading up to her 2019 show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

By Andrea Tuccillo

