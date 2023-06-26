Pink and Gwen Stefani praise each other after joint Hyde Park shows

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Pink and Gwen Stefani have nothing but love for each other after their joint performances over the weekend.

Stefani opened for Pink during their shows at British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday, June 24. Pink shared her appreciation for her fellow pop star on Instagram.

“I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room,” Pink captioned the photo of the pair smiling backstage.

“Thank you for spending your weekend with me,” Pink continued. “We have so much more to cover…I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you.”

Stefani echoed the love in the comments section.

‘i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend,” Stefani wrote. “U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth, and i am constantly inspired by u!!! cheers to many more moments like this.”

Both shows were part of Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour, which runs through March 2024.

