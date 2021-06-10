Pink and Carey Hart’s kids show off their rock climbing skills

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

With daredevils like Pink and Carey Hart for parents, it’s no surprise their kids have taken a liking to extreme sports.

Carey posted photos Wednesday of 10-year-old daughter Willow and four-year-old son Jameson on their first outdoor rock climbing trip.

“Our kids are gnarly. Willz and jamo’s 1st time outdoor rock climbing,” he wrote. “Willz was making quick work of this 100ft face, and it was hard to get pics of her since she was charging the top. Check out her stance in these photos.”

He added of his youngest, “Jamo blew me away at how he charged this rock. Under grabs and really thinking his way up the face. The stoke is real.”

In the pics, the kids are seen scaling the rock face in helmets and harnesses, with adults spotting them below. In one video, Jameson rappels back to the ground after his climb, with his dad cheering him on.

“You did so good, bro, I’m so proud of you!” Carey says.

