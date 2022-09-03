Pilot forced to tell passengers to stop AirDropping him nudes!!!

Funny prank or accident, a Southwest airlines pilot had to threaten passengers with turning the plane around in order for them to stop Airdropping him nude photos.

The incident took place on a flight to Cabo.

The pilot could be heard on the PA system telling passengers that he would land the plane and have them deal with security if he keeps receiving the inappropriate images:

“So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and [your] vacation is going to be ruined,” the pilot could be heard saying in a viral TikTok video of the incident. “So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourself to Cabo.”

Ladies PLEASE stop sending this pilot nudes on your way to Cabo. pic.twitter.com/RY2xSq9IAX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 30, 2022

Trips to Cabo apparently just hit different!