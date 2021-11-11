Phoebe Bridgers cried when working with Taylor Swift on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ song

Beth Garrabrant

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Less than 24 hours stand in the way between us and Taylor Swift‘s re-recorded Red album. To amp up the excitement, one of the album’s collaborators admits just being able to be a part of it made her cry.

Phoebe Bridgers﻿, who is featured on the song “Nothing New,” tells﻿ Billboard﻿﻿ ﻿﻿that working with Taylor has “just been a dream.”

The indie rock artist teased, “I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) — her remake of the 2012 Grammy-nominated album — drops Friday.” Nothing New” is a song Taylor wrote when recording the original album, but it didn’t make the cut. Now, it’s being released as one of the “Songs from the Vault” tracks on the re-recording.

Bridgers says Taylor’s decision to rerecord her old albums has taken the music industry by storm.

“It’s really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians,” she said. “I think a lot of people make a couple of records [and are] like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now,’ and the fact that she just has always wanted more from the world — like, “No, no, no, f*** you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ — is the coolest.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.