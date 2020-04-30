Phillip Phillips to perform "Home" on Sunday's 'American Idol'

John Atashian/Getty ImagesWhen we're not in the middle of a global pandemic, American Idol usually welcomes back past contestants and winners to perform during its live shows. Well, the show will continue that tradition on Sunday, despite the fact that it's being produced remotely.

Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips will return to American Idol Sunday to open the show with an acoustic performance of "Home," his coronation song. The track is one of the biggest-selling songs by any American Idol alum in the U.S., having sold over five million copies.

Phillip will be singing "Home" because the entire episode will feature the top 10 -- whittled down from the top 20 -- performing songs that remind them of their homes.

Also this Sunday night on American Idol, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan may choose to use their only save of the season. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

