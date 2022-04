With Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the news daily over their court battle, A new light has been shined on a petition to have Heard removed from Aquaman 2.

Heard, who played the roll of Mera, has faced calls to be removed from the movie ever since her and Depp’s messy divorce and abuse allegations went public. Now a petition to have her removed from the film has surpassed two million signatures.

Do you think she should be removed from the movie? Who’s side are you on, Johnny’s or Amber’s?