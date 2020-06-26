Petition Asks Disney World To Remain Closed Amid Pandemic

The union that represents Walt Disney actors want Disney Parks to delay opening their Florida parks.

After being closed since March, the parks are scheduled to reopen next month but the Actors’ Equity Association is skeptical that Disney World can “responsibly” reopen with coronavirus cases rising in Florida. In Florida, there have been over 114,000 confirmed coronavirus cases which are 5,000 cases higher than the previous day.

Nearly 600 Disney World actors are represented by the union. Are you skeptical about visiting parks once they reopen?