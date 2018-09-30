Pete Davidson’s Joke About Ariana Grande has Some Fans Upset

SNL is officially back for the season and anyone who has watched the show has most likely come to realize that it’s full of jokes, laughter, and controversy. While Saturday night’s season premiere was full of that and more, one segment in particular stuck out to fans not unlike their whirlwind summer romance and engagement. Yes I’m talking about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. While Ariana Grande did not appear on SNL last night, her fiance Pete Davidson did and a lot to say/joke about their relationship. While most of the jokes were on him and received huge laughs from the crowds, a joke about Pete’s security plan in getting Ariana to stay with him was not received too well:

“Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” he said. “I believe in us and all, but I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

Soon after the segment fans of the show and of Ariana Grande took to Twitter and other social platforms to complain about the joke. What do you think? Did Pete take it too far?