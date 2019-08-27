Pete Davidson Goes Off On UCF Students! Calls Them The “R” Word Among Other Things.

!!NSFW VIDEO!!

Pete Davidson was not a happy man while performing for college students at the University of Central Florida on Monday night. During his set, Davidson went off on some people in the audience who were not following his “No Cell Phone” policy. FYI – TMZ reported that people at the venue saw NO SIGNS POSTED regarding his no cell phone policy.

Davidson said, “That’s what’s f–ked up. You were the one filming. That’s right, we’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is going to end in 25 years because you’re all f–king retarded. I meant it that way, idiots. You should f–king grow up.

He continued, “It says no phones. … You’re just supposed to just like behave. I have to have my boy patrol you guys like you’re 5 years old? That’s f–king embarrassing.” Students said he had so many people going through the crowd it was distracting.

By the way, sources tell TMZ that there were no “No Cell Phone” signs or announcements made before Davidson’s rant.

What a tool. YOU’RE the embarrassment Pete.